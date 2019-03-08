Search

Funding boost for two seaside attractions

PUBLISHED: 14:55 04 April 2019

Great Yarmouth Borough Council secured £100,000 worth of funding to improve two heritage gems in the town. Pictured - The Waterways project manager, Claire Sullivan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth Borough Council secured £100,000 worth of funding to improve two heritage gems in the town. Pictured - The Waterways project manager, Claire Sullivan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Two attractions in a seaside town are in line for improvements after its council secured £100,000 worth of funding to revive the heritage gems.

The oldest surviving wooden grandstand at the Wellesley Sports Ground, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe oldest surviving wooden grandstand at the Wellesley Sports Ground, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth Borough Council received the cash from a national government fund which will be spent on the redevelopment of the Waterways and repair work to the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

In Norfolk and Suffolk, coastal regeneration schemes netted more than £800,000 of the Coastal Revival Fund.

Work on the borough council’s £2.7m flagship project, the Waterways, is nearing completion with the grounds reopening to the public on Easter Sunday for the Rotary Club’s Duck race.

The additional £50,000 from the funding pot will support repairs to the concrete basin of the Waterways.

The Waterways at Great Yarmouth where improvement work is well under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Waterways at Great Yarmouth where improvement work is well under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It will also help to enhance the water quality.

Kate Watts, strategic director at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “This really welcome money, secured by the council from the Coastal Revival Fund, will help to breathe new life into two of the borough’s most loved heritage gems.

“Since ground was broken last summer, the Waterways and Boating Lake have transformed under the hands of our contractors and valued volunteers, and we are excited about the Waterways reopening to the public in the coming weeks.

“While the Wellesley requires further project work and significant external funding, this grant supports the council’s ambition to safeguard the listed buildings and unlock the full exciting potential of the whole site for improved facilities and usage.”

The Waterways at Great Yarmouth where improvement work is well under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Waterways at Great Yarmouth where improvement work is well under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The other £50,000 will be spent on repairing the tennis pavilion, grandstand and ticket office at the Wellesley. The grandstand is considered to be the oldest football grandstand in Britain.

It is hoped to support the council’s ongoing development work within the community to explore options to improve facilities and usage at the Wellesley.

The lion’s share of the regions funding pot has gone to a campaign to attract more leisure sailors to The Wash. It was awarded £679,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund.

