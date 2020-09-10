Seaside boot camp to reboot mental health
James Bensly
People are being given the chance to help reboot mental health during lockdown with a fundraiser boot camp.
The event in Hemsby on Friday (September 11) is open to all ages and abilities with activities ranging from circuits, tyre-pull, ropes, and yoga in two, 45 minute sessions at 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
James Bensly, a borough councillor who is open about his own mental health issues, said the fundraiser for MIND was being staged by the village Co-op store and the Richardsons holiday park.
It will take place on holiday park land towards the bottom of Beach Road and see a trio of instructors putting participants through their paces.
Sessions are limited to around 45 people and a donation of around £5 is suggested.
There is no need to book, and there is an option to go inside if the weather turns.
Mr Bensly said the event was Covid-safe and could be rolled out more regularly to visitors and locals if it proves a success.
