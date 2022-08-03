News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Fundraiser for baby unit that saved twin smashes target

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:52 PM August 3, 2022
Fundraiser at Spencer's Sports Bar for Gorleston's neo natal baby care unit

Baby Preston is all smiles as he proudly displays the total amount raised for Gorleston's JPUH neo natal unit at Spencer's Sports Bar in memory of his twin sister Ivy who was stillborn. - Credit: Spencer Jones

A Caister couple who lost a twin to stillbirth say they are "absolutely amazed" after raising £7,500 for a special care baby unit.

Spencer Jones and Tiffany Davies told in March how their daughter Ivy was stillborn at 34 weeks, while their son Preston was rushed to special care.

Throughout their ordeal they hailed nurses at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital saying they couldn't thank them enough.

Flashback: Spencer Jones and Tiffany Davies with Sienna, Lylah and baby Preston. Preston's twin sister was tragically still-born but the couple say they will always remember her. - Credit: Supplied by Tiffany Davies

Mr Jones, who owns Spencer's Sports Bar in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth staged a fundraiser featuring former world champion pool player Carl 'Houdini' Morris on July 23.

Local businesses had donated close to 80 raffle and auction prizes including signed memorabilia and overnight stays that people happily paid over the odds for.

He said. "I always knew it was going to be good, but not that good. It was an emotional night. People came together for us."

Now six months old Preston, by his dad's own admission is "a real chunk", who has never looked back after his traumatic start.

Mr Jones said previous events had raised around £4,000.




