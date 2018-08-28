Search

Great Yarmouth dishes out £1,000 after barbecue fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 10:49 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 10 January 2019

Representatives from East Norfolk Masonic Lodge present a cheque for �1,000 to members and staff at Centre 81.

A summer barbecue by Masons from the East Norfolk Lodge has cooked up a £1,000 donation for Great Yarmouth’s Centre 81.

The money was presented to the charity by Lodge representatives Brian Robertson, Charity Steward; James Boags, Past Master, and Adrian Jarvis, Liaison Officer.

Diana Staines, chief executive of the charity based at Tar Works Road, said: “Local Masons have been hugely supportive of our work here and this latest donation is very welcome.

“I can’t thank them enough for their continued friendship and encouragement.”

Brian Robertson said: “The staff and volunteers at Centre 81 do outstanding work in our community and are thoroughly deserving of our support. We know that many members would be lost without the help they receive here.”

Members of the East Norfolk Lodge and their families raised the money at a barbecue at Centre 81 in September.

Centre 81 operates a skills and activities centre for around 70 members.

It also has a fleet of 10 minibuses providing transport for members and the wider public.

