Search

Advanced search

Photographer captures lockdown life on the doorstep with dozens of family portraits

PUBLISHED: 16:42 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 13 May 2020

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Archant

A photographer and hospital nursery nurse has been using her daily scheduled exercise time to document lockdown life on the doorstep.

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Before restrictions were eased Chloe Ellis was hotfooting it anywhere within walking distance of her Gorleston home to capture family portraits.

The 28-year-old, who has just returned from a year in Australia, said it was a way of keeping active and honing her skills with the lens.

Miss Ellis who is working on the children’s ward at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital said the idea had taken off via her Facebook page when she offered to take family photos of anyone within walking distance of Links Road for free.

On occasions it meant a string of bookings, whereas at other times it would be a long haul for just one portrait.

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

In return people who were asking to pay her can make a donation or buy a keyring or fridge magnet with all proceeds handed to the children’s ward which is close to her heart.

So far she has taken some 70 pictures of families on their doorsteps providing a documentary record of life during lockdown.

It was about giving people a reason to dress up and lifting spirits, she said, as well as documenting an unprecedented period of enforced confinement.

Chatting on the doorstep at a distance had also been good for her physical and mental health, she said.

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

“It is definitely lifting my spirits,” she said.

“Going from house to house is lovely.

“How many people have a family photograph, especially with teenagers?

“For some people this is probably one of the only pictures they have together.”

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Miss Ellis had previously worked at the hospital for nine years before branching out into photography.

Having had success with pregnancy portraits and received numerous requests for work she took a year out to shadow wedding photographers based in Perth.

Living in an outback goldmining town she also took on a string of jobs including bar work and fleet management and always planned to come home in March.

As it was all her wedding work here was cancelled so she returned to the wards and took on the doorstep project to help her photography and fitness.

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

“I just said on my Facebook page that if anyone wants a photo I am happy to walk to them, and its just gone crazy,” she added.

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis who is raising money for the hospital children's ward where she works by taking a series of doorstep portraits during lockdown Picutre:Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis who is raising money for the hospital children's ward where she works by taking a series of doorstep portraits during lockdown Picutre:Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe EllisPhotographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

Lockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe EllisLockdown doorstep portraits taken by Chloe Ellis in Gorleston are providing families with a memento of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Chloe Ellis

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Police probe into green Waterways after second attack’s surprise culprit

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police probe Broads business and boat break-ins

Boats moored at Oby on the River Bure. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Photographer captures lockdown life on the doorstep with dozens of family portraits

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis

‘Please stay away’ - Great Yarmouth Borough Council issues plea to would-be visitors

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. First day of driving restrictions lifted. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Police thank woman for ‘lovely gesture’ left on patrol car

Note left by woman on police car in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Poignant memories shared of much-missed coastal rail link

The final train, with its special headboard made by Graham Smith. Picture: Archant Library/Graham Smith
Drive 24