Photographer captures lockdown life on the doorstep with dozens of family portraits

Photographer Chloe Ellis has been taking doorstep portraits of families and rasing money for the JPUH children's ward where she is working as a nursery nurse Picture: Chloe Ellis Archant

A photographer and hospital nursery nurse has been using her daily scheduled exercise time to document lockdown life on the doorstep.

Before restrictions were eased Chloe Ellis was hotfooting it anywhere within walking distance of her Gorleston home to capture family portraits.

The 28-year-old, who has just returned from a year in Australia, said it was a way of keeping active and honing her skills with the lens.

Miss Ellis who is working on the children’s ward at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital said the idea had taken off via her Facebook page when she offered to take family photos of anyone within walking distance of Links Road for free.

On occasions it meant a string of bookings, whereas at other times it would be a long haul for just one portrait.

In return people who were asking to pay her can make a donation or buy a keyring or fridge magnet with all proceeds handed to the children’s ward which is close to her heart.

So far she has taken some 70 pictures of families on their doorsteps providing a documentary record of life during lockdown.

It was about giving people a reason to dress up and lifting spirits, she said, as well as documenting an unprecedented period of enforced confinement.

Chatting on the doorstep at a distance had also been good for her physical and mental health, she said.

“It is definitely lifting my spirits,” she said.

“Going from house to house is lovely.

“How many people have a family photograph, especially with teenagers?

“For some people this is probably one of the only pictures they have together.”

Miss Ellis had previously worked at the hospital for nine years before branching out into photography.

Having had success with pregnancy portraits and received numerous requests for work she took a year out to shadow wedding photographers based in Perth.

Living in an outback goldmining town she also took on a string of jobs including bar work and fleet management and always planned to come home in March.

As it was all her wedding work here was cancelled so she returned to the wards and took on the doorstep project to help her photography and fitness.

“I just said on my Facebook page that if anyone wants a photo I am happy to walk to them, and its just gone crazy,” she added.

