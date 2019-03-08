Video

‘Heaven knows my mum’s on her way’ – 100 bikes roar at Sally’s fitting send-off

Over 50 bikes formed a last ride funeral procession through Gorleston for biker and local girl, Sally Elliott. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

A mother-of-four who was a “biker chick” her whole life was given a fitting tribute when a hundred roaring motorcycles followed her funeral in a Norfolk town.

The streets rumbled yesterday afternoon as the hearse carrying Sally Elliot made its way past her childhood home in Bradwell to Gorleston crematorium.

Ms Elliott, 57, died on March 9 of pancreatic cancer.

She was a “biker chick” her whole life.

After her death her son Mitchell Fobbester, 27, posted a request on social media for as many bikers as possible to follow the hearse as it made its way from her home in Gorleston and past her childhood home in Bradwell to the crematorium.

“I want the town to rumble as we send her off,” Mr Fobbester said.

And rumble it did.

Before the funeral procession began, all the bikes revved together at full pelt.

“That was really the unique moment of my life, all the bikes revving for my mum,” Mr Fobbester said.

His two sisters and brother were in tears.

“That was the one moment it all came together,” Mr Fobbester said.

“Over the last few weeks I have been feeling weak and deflated but at that one moment I felt empowered – with all the bikes revving, making sure heaven knows she’s on her way.”

The bikers had come from all over the country – as far away as London, Portsmouth and Lincoln.

Mr Fobbester said his mother had wanted her funeral’s colour scheme to be black and red, because when she was young her first biker jacket was black leather with red lining and she had loved the combination ever since.

The bikers all wore black leather, with red ribbons tied around their arms.

In the 1970s and ’80s Ms Elliott spent time with Norfolk biker group The Outcasts, in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

She worked all her life, first as a dinner lady at Wroughton Academy and then at St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston.

She later worked as a cleaner at Poundland in Great Yarmouth.

Ms Elliott also appeared, briefly and unwittingly, in the video for the Guns N’ Roses song Paradise City.

She had been at the 1988 Donington Music festival when the band’s cameraman took some footage of her.