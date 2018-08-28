Further arrests made after Bradwell stabbing

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people.

Six people have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Bradwell in the summer

The man was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston after being attacked in Bunnewell Avenue just after 11pm on Sunday August 6.

He was transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Neighbours described how a car crashed through a garden wall as police made arrests following the stabbing.

At the time four people, two men and two women, all aged in their 20s and from the Luton area, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

As the investigation developed two teenagers were also arrested.

All six have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.