Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Further arrests made after Bradwell stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:45 17 January 2019

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

Jacob Massey

Six people have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Bradwell in the summer

The man was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston after being attacked in Bunnewell Avenue just after 11pm on Sunday August 6.

He was transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Neighbours described how a car crashed through a garden wall as police made arrests following the stabbing.

MORE: “It scared me to death” - car smashed through wall before four arrested in connection with stabbing

At the time four people, two men and two women, all aged in their 20s and from the Luton area, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

As the investigation developed two teenagers were also arrested.

All six have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

Police have closed the A47 Acle Straight following a crash. Picture: Archant library.

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Further arrests made after Bradwell stabbing

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

Snow flurries reported across Great Yarmouth

FILE PICTURE from 2018. Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Suffolk star Royal the first seed to fall at Potters

Suffolk's Mark Royal is out of the World Bowls singles championship Picture: Archant

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists