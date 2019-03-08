Two more arrested following car chase crash

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Two more men have been arrested following a crash after a police car chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One man was arrested on Thursday (September 5) on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving after a black Ford Focus being pursued by police collided into two cars in Gorleston.

The Focus had failed to stop for officers on the Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth at around 2pm resulting in officers following the vehicle.

As it entered the A47 slip road towards the A143 Beccles Road it was involved in a collision with two vehicles which resulted in subsequent collisions with four other vehicles in standing traffic.

Two passengers in the Ford Focus were taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Focus suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Two other people were also treated for injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offences including dangerous driving and drug driving and remains in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

Two other men have been further detained in hospital and will be taken into custody in due course.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the black Ford Focus prior to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Sergeant Adi Hales at Acle Roads Policing on 101.