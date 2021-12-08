Game of Thrones actor spotted filming on Norfolk beach
- Credit: James Bensly
One of the UK's best-loved and versatile actors has been spotted filming in Hemsby.
Ralph Ineson, best known for his role as Chris 'Finchy' Finch in The Office and for playing Dagmer Cleftjaw in the Game of Thrones series, was seen filming scenes for a short film by Jessica Birch understood to be about men's mental health.
The 51-year-old actor was among a crew of around 32 shooting on the sands on Monday.
James Bensly, who opened up his Beach Cafe to cater for the crew after he was contacted via social media, said it was fascinating to see what went on behind the scenes describing Ineson as "a gentleman" and hailing the whole cast and crew as "absolutely amazing."
Ineson's other notable roles include as Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter films and Nikolai Tarakanov in the HBO historical drama miniseries Chernobyl.
Hemsby lifeboat was also on standby at the filmmaker's request.
It is understood the film with have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
