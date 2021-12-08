News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Game of Thrones actor spotted filming on Norfolk beach

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:18 AM December 8, 2021
Ralph Ineson in Hemsby

Star of TV and film Ralph Ineson at Hemsby Beach Cafe with owners Louise and James Bensly and Sharon Ash who all had an early start on Monday catering for the crew. - Credit: James Bensly

One of the UK's best-loved and versatile actors has been spotted filming in Hemsby.

Ralph Ineson, best known for his role as Chris 'Finchy' Finch in The Office and for playing Dagmer Cleftjaw in the Game of Thrones series, was seen filming scenes for a short film by Jessica Birch understood to be about men's mental health.

Ralph Ineson in Hemsby

Filming on Hemsby beach with TV and film star Ralph Ineson. - Credit: James Bensly

The 51-year-old actor was among a crew of around 32 shooting on the  sands on Monday.

James Bensly, who opened up his Beach Cafe to cater for the crew after he was contacted via social media, said it was fascinating to see what went on behind the scenes describing Ineson as  "a gentleman" and hailing the whole cast and crew as "absolutely amazing."

Ineson's other notable roles include as Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter films and Nikolai Tarakanov in the HBO historical drama miniseries Chernobyl.

Ralph Ineson at Hemsby

A film crew on the beach at Hemsby. Ralph Ineson known for his role as Finchy in The Office was among the cast. - Credit: James Bensly

Hemsby lifeboat was also on standby at the filmmaker's request.

It is understood the film with have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.




Most Read

  1. 1 MTV heading to Great Yarmouth for 'ultimate weekend'
  2. 2 Man kicked incontinent Doberman after it left mess
  3. 3 Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel
  1. 4 Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected
  2. 5 Man accused of woman's murder in Gorleston unfit to enter plea
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days
  4. 7 New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports
  5. 8 Data shows Yarmouth among least vaccinated areas of UK
  6. 9 Man on cocktail of drugs arrested after hitting 73mph in 30mph limit
  7. 10 'Vulnerable' 21-year-old still missing after six days
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Keith Saunders (right) on son's wedding day in May 2021.

Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth man missing Pawel Martyniak Norfolk Police

Concern for missing Great Yarmouth man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Gallery

Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The man and his disabled wife, who have asked to remain anonymous, were crossing the road at Fallen

Banned drink driver led Great Yarmouth police on chase

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon