This is why there is a gaping hole in the Great Yarmouth cemetery wall

The gaping hole in the wall at Great Yarmouth's old cemetery on North Denes Road. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

A section of wall which surrounds Great Yarmouth’s cemetery has been knocked down amid fears it was at risk of collapsing.

A gaping hole almost seven metres wide - the size of a football goal - now exists in the old cemetery’s historic wall on North Denes Road.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had been monitoring the situation and noticed the wall had begun to slip off its brick plinth raising concerns it was at an increased risk of collapsing.

This slip was as a result of natural deterioration.

The wall was knocked down before Christmas and will be rebuilt in the new financial year - after April.

In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The decision was taken to dismantle the affected section in a controlled manner in order to remove any risk of collapse and ensure the safety of people using the paths that flank the wall.”

The surrounding area has been fenced off.