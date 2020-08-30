Firefighters tackle blaze at caravan

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a caravan in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services are tackling a fire at a caravan at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Gapton Hall at 11.28am today (Sunday, August 30).

Three appliances, as well as police and ambulance, went to the scene.

Large plumes of black smoke were seen drifting above Gapton Hall retail park as motorists in the area faced delays of up to twenty minutes.

