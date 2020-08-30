Search

Firefighters tackle blaze at caravan

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 30 August 2020

Emergency services are tackling a fire at a caravan at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a caravan in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Gapton Hall at 11.28am today (Sunday, August 30).

Three appliances, as well as police and ambulance, went to the scene.

Large plumes of black smoke were seen drifting above Gapton Hall retail park as motorists in the area faced delays of up to twenty minutes.

