Man charged with dangerous driving after Great Yarmouth incident

PUBLISHED: 17:40 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 17 September 2019

Felix Rooney of Gapton Hall Road is appearing in court charged with dangerous driving. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man is due to appear in court after being charged with dangerous driving in Great Yarmouth

Felix Rooney, aged 33, of Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, has been charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop, and driving with excess alcohol in relation to the incident in the Gapton Hall Road area of the town at 3pm on Monday September 16.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Wednesday September 18.

