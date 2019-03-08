Drivers face delays after crash near busy roundabout

A crash is causing delays on the approach to the Gapton Hall roundabout in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Traffic is slow following a two-vehicle collision near a busy roundabout.

Police were called at around 8.42am this morning following reports of a crash on Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth.

The collision, between a car and a van, caused delays on the approach to the Gapton Hall roundabout.

The vehicles were subsequently cleared from the road although traffic is still moving slowly.

No injuries were reported.

