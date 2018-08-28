Garages broken into following spate of thefts on Norfolk coast

Several garages have been broken into following a spate of thefts on the Norfolk coast.

Items including fishing poles, power tools and car parts have been stolen from garages in Chapel Lane, Gorleston and Mill Lane, Bradwell.

The burglaries took place on Thursday, December 20.

Norfolk Police have appealed for information on the incidents.

Officers are linking the crimes and are keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity around the areas.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sally Anderson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.