Nursing home celebrates gardening award

Published: 1:34 AM August 7, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

Staff and residents at a nursing home in Great Yarmouth are celebrating success in Kingsley Healthcare’s In Bloom contest.

Competing against Kingsley’s 28 other homes across the country, Eversley Nursing Home in North Denes Road clinched the runner-up prize behind Colne House care home near Halstead in Essex.

At Eversley, staff and residents devised a display with hanging baskets and garden pots, which included vegetables and herbs as well as colourful flowers.

Home manager, Ewa Kujawa, said she would be consulting staff about how best to spend their £100 prize on further enhancing the garden.

She said: “Everyone was so excited when they learned of our success. We will be looking to buy plants that can be dug up and replanted when we develop the garden of our new, enlarged home.”

Eversley will soon undergo a £5m redevelopment which will see an extension built on the neighbouring site of a disused hotel.