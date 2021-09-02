Panel show favourite heralds return of stand-up to coast

Published: 11:23 AM September 2, 2021

Panel show favourite Gary Delaney is headlining a comedy night at Gorleston's Ocean Room in October 2021. - Credit: Supplied by WCB Comedy

A popular comedy club is back in a new venue after the Covid shutdown, with a big name to re-launch it.

The Weird Coastal Buoys (WCB) enjoyed success at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth with a string of top-notch names including Sara Pascoe, Katherine Ryan and Joel Dommett.

Now, post lockdown, the laughs are back but at a new venue - Gorleston's Ocean Room - with one-liner merchant Gary Delaney at the helm.

Comedy is making a post-Covid comeback in Gorleston with Gary Delaney topping the bill for the Weird Coastal Buoys. - Credit: supplied by WCB Comedy

Described as delivering "a merciless set of wall-to-wall, no-filler joke artistry" Delaney is a regular on Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

The 48-year-old, who is married to Sarah Millican, has written for many hit television shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and A League Of Their Own, and will be joined by two comedians plus an MC.

WCB Comedy comprises comedy promoter Paul Dunn and panto veteran Gavin Dean, the entrepreneur behind production company GDCreatives.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dean said: "We had a great run over many years at the previous venue and the names WCB get simply are the best.

"It isn’t only the brilliant headliners they provide but also the other acts on the night are always of a great standard as well. We are lucky to have The Man They Call G back on the roster for one night only. Here’s a guy who works all year in clubs, theatres and cruise ships with a tremendously funny act.”

Comedian Gary Delaney is bringing his quickfire approach to gags to Gorleston's Ocean Room. - Credit: supplied by WCB Comedy

Ben Jay, owner and manager of The Ocean Room said, "We're really pleased that this first night is already selling well given that the intention is for Gavin, Paul and I to put on a regular comedy night here at our historic venue."

WCB's other event at Southwold Arts Centre in October with Reginald D Hunter has already sold out.

Delaney one-liners

I went on a barging holiday, I haven't got a boat I just like pushing people into canals

I tell you what always catches my eye - short people with umbrellas

One time I persuaded by kid brother to swallow a torch, it was worth it to see his little face light up.

If Bing Crosby was great, imagine how good Google Crosby would have been.

Stand Up at the Ocean Room is on Wednesday October 6, doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets priced £18.50 are available at www.oceanroom.co.uk and at www.wcbcomedy.com or via 01493 667890.