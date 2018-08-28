Emergency services called to gas leak at house in Caister

Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister last night which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to the property. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister on Tuesday afternoon which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to a property.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said it was called to a derelict property in Ormesby Road at 5.24pm on Tuesday following reports there had been a gas leak.

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston also attended to shut off the gas leak.

No evacuations took place.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information should call 101.