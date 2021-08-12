Principals praise students' 'resilience' on GSCE results day

Published: 12:37 PM August 12, 2021

Beth Jefferies, Chloe Watts, Chase Nicholls, Brogan Bilyard-Roberts, Nathan Ward and Josh Nichols with their GCSE results at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Teenagers across the region have been celebrating their GCSE results while principals spoke of students' resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

At Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Chase Nichols, 16, who got nine grade 9's, said: "I was expecting a few nines but certainly not expecting a full bank of 9's.

"It was quite stressful at parts, not knowing what was happening, always in and out of school. Home learning was difficult but we all got through it."

Mr Nichols wants to be a doctor and will now go to either East Norfolk Sixth Form College (EN) or Gresham's, a private school in Holt, if he gets a scholarship.

Beth Jefferies, who will study drama at EN, said: "I did better than I thought. I was just hoping to pass because I was struggling at the end of the year. I felt it difficult to transition from being at home to being back at school."

Chloe Watts wants to be a dance therapist and will study theatre, dance and psychology at EN.

Principal Kevin Blakey said: "With the disruption to their education over the past two years I am delighted with the results that the Charter pupils have achieved this summer.

"The results highlight their attitude and approach to education over their time at the academy and we are confident that they are ready to be successful in the next stage of their education."

At Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, principal Alison Mobbs said: "Along with some fantastic individual results, all our pupils have been resilient in the face of challenges and so leave us very well prepared for the next stage of their education."

Helen Watts, principal of Acle Academy, said that Year 11 students had "an incredibly challenging GCSE course but have shown great resilience, spirit and determination to cope with the uncertainties they faced along their journey".

At Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston, Akshika Yogarajah won a scholarship to Gresham's, while Maddison Lee received top grades across the board.

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said results were "a testament to [students'] dedication to learning and determination to succeed"

