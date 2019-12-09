6 issues that could swing the vote in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

Daily delays make the A47 one of the most frustrating roads around Norfolk, with many Great Yarmouth workers and residents keen to see the road dualled.

The Vauxhall Roundabout on the Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth. April 2016. Picture: James Bass The Vauxhall Roundabout on the Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

Ahead of this week's general election, the issue is likely to be one at the forefront of many voter's minds in the constituency.

But what other issues will voters be weighing up in the run up to polling day (December 12)?

A47

Residents, business people and borough councillors regard the frustrations of daily congestion along the Acle Straight as a major obstacle to development in the town.

James Paget University Hospital in 2019. Photo: James Paget University Hospital James Paget University Hospital in 2019. Photo: James Paget University Hospital

Dualling of the A47 would both ease the traffic woes and also, it is hoped, open up Great Yarmouth to investment.

James Paget Hospital

More support for the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, with proposals in place to rebuild the hospital between 2025 and 2030.

Great Yarmouth Market and Town Centre

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Assurances for the future of Great Yarmouth's market traders ahead of a proposed £2.7 million redevelopment of the iconic town centre site.

A recent survey revealed Great Yarmouth has more empty shop units than other towns in Norfolk.

Voters will hope any future government would dedicate funding to the town's high street.

Third River Crossing

Building the third crossing over the River Yare to ease congestion woes and boost the town's economic future.

Housing

Better quality housing and accommodation, with a selective licensing scheme recently introduced by the borough council. The scheme could give the council more powers to tackle poorly managed privately rented properties, but landlords claim it will be those most deprived who suffer most.

Universal Credit

The controversial scheme which merges a bundle of income-based benefits into one payment has been blamed for deprivation among some of the town's residents.

Great Yarmouth candidates:

Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)

James Joyce (Liberal Democrats)

Anne Killett (Green Party)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative Party)

Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)

Adrian Myers (Independent)

Mike Smith-Clare (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Two years ago, Brandon Lewis won a majority of 7,973 ahead of Labour rival Mike Smith-Clare, with UKIP's Catherine Blaiklock third, Liberal Democrat's James Joyce fourth and Green candidate Harry Webb fifth.