Cafe among Great Yarmouth's new voting stations

Voters who use two of Great Yarmouth borough's polling stations will have to make their way to new venues for the 2019 General Election.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which organises the vote in the constituency, said two of its regular 46 polling stations have had to be changed.

Voting in Nelson ward in Great Yarmouth will now happen at St George's Cafe instead of at St George's Theatre, which is booked for the Christmas pantomime.

Hemsby's polling station will be moved to the village hall after concerns had been raised about safety at the entrance to the traditional location, The Pavilion.

The borough council has also reminded eligible voters not currently on the register to sign up by Tuesday, November 26, if they wish to vote in the General Election.

Registering to vote is easiest online via www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Alternatively, a paper form can be requested by contacting the elections team via 01493 846327 or elections@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.

If you have recently moved to a new address within the borough, please contact the elections team to check whether you are registered.

If you added or amended details on the recent Household Enquiry Form, sent to every household, it is likely that more information is required from you.

Please therefore check as soon as possible and in any case before November 26.

If an elector is unable to vote in person at the polling station on the day, they can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

The deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes, is 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

The deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) is 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.

The council will accept nomination papers for candidates from Tuesday, November 12 until 4pm on Thursday, November 14.

The list of candidates nominated in the Great Yarmouth Constituency will be published soon after, including on the council's website at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/electionsandvoting.

For more information about eligibility to vote or stand in a General Election, or for the nomination form for candidates, visit the Electoral Commission website www.electoralcommission.org.uk or contact the Elections Team.