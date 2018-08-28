Your chance to get half price Norwich Ice Rink tickets

If the January blues are getting you down, you can head to the Norwich Ice Rink for a special discount.

With the festivities now coming to a close, Norwich Ice Rink, which is sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, is keeping reality at bay for two days next week with a special 50pc offer.

Those wanting to take a spin onto the ice between January 2 and 3 will be able to use our special BACK2SCHOOL offer, which will take 50pc off regular ticket prices for our hourly slots between 10am and 4pm.

Regular tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

People will be able to skate until Sunday, January 6.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

