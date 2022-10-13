News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Ghoulish guided tours for children in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:02 PM October 13, 2022
Updated: 5:09 PM October 13, 2022
Great Yarmouth Minster Church by night - Credit: citizenside.com

A ghoulish guided tour for children will take place in Great Yarmouth covering some of the town's spookiest spots.

Taking place on Saturday from 10am, Yucky Yarns is an opportunity for children aged between four and 11 to get to know the grisly side of the town in an age-appropriate way.

The tour is organised by Guided Heritage, and if popular, it will see a return in the future.

Ruth Cockrill, marketing and events officer for Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the walks are designed to be a fun way for children to find out more about the town's history.

THE ANCIENT ROWS OF GREAT YARMOUTH

Great Yarmouth's historic Rows are home to some of the town's most well-known spectral stories. - Credit: The Ancient Rows of Great Yarmouth

The tour, which is fully booked and is the second of two trial runs, begins outside Great Yarmouth Minster and will run for an hour.

Ms Cockrill said: "Our first test walk was a great success and we've made a few tweaks.

"We're really hopeful that this walk is a success. If it is, we are hoping to lead another walk during the October half term."

GREAT YARMOUTHST NICHOLAS PARISH CHURCH IN THE BACKGROUNDANNA SEWELL HOUSE ( TUDOR LOOKING BUILD

Great Yarmouth Minster has been the focus on many ghost stories in the town. - Credit: Archant Archives

The town is steeped in mysterious history and spine-tingling tales which span several centuries.

One famous tale is of the mummy of an Egyptian princess in a casket, which was given to an old Priory schoolteacher.

With an unbearable smell of decay, the mummy was buried in the dead of night in St Nicholas Churchyard and the casket was returned to the school.

Following the burial, there were several reports of a strange knocking on the vicarage door. But when the vicar opened the door, no one was there. Later, it was decided to re-open the casket and the mummy’s arm was found inside.

The arm was reunited with the buried remains, and the tapping ceased.

Many ghosts are said to roam the ruins of Burgh Castle.

Many ghosts are said to roam the ruins of Burgh Castle. - Credit: Archant © 2005

Another tale, from 1922, hears of how eight people died from shock in Howard Street. All who died had apparently spotted three ghosts in armour riding on white horses in St Nicholas’ Churchyard.

In 1971, a family from Cambridgeshire were hoping for a holiday packed with sun, sea and sandcastles in Great Yarmouth. But they were surprised to find a guest had already taken up residence in the caravan they had been renting for four days. Reportedly poking the family in the ribs and making the caravan cold in places, the phantom roommate made it clear it wanted the family to leave.

