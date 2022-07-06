Artist unveils stunning new butterfly mural on private house

Artist Sofia Camacho in front of her finished street art Butterfly's Metamorphosis in Havelock Road/St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

A huge mural spanning the entire side of a house in Great Yarmouth is drawing admirers.

The statement piece by Portuguese artist Sofia Camacho highlights the need to adapt and change to new environments using a bold butterfly motif - appropriate for the post-Covid world.

Artist Sofia Camacho at work on the new mural in Havelock Road/St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

It also celebrates links between England and Portugal, and the populations moving between them, as part of a project called The Oldest Ally.

Ruben Cruz of Reprezent Project, which commissioned the work, said it was one of more than 20 murals on a street art trail turning bricks and mortar into eye-catching canvases.

A close-up of the giant butterfly part of the stunning new mural in Havelock Road, Great Yarmouth, The Butterfly's Metamorphosis. It has been varnished for protection. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

The mural called Butterfly's Metamorphosis on a private house in Havelock Road took around two weeks to complete, the final touches being added on Sunday.

Crucially it features a typical style of Portuguese paving Mr Cruz would like to introduce in Yarmouth - further cementing the relationship between the resort and Portugal.

Artist Sofia Camacho from Portugal at work on the new mural in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

He said the project received emails and requests every day from private home owners and landlords offering up their buildings for creative transformations.

In the case of the Havelock Road property there was an approach from an agency looking to improve its untidy appearance.

Mr Cruz estimated the transformation had added around 5pc to the home's value.

It is the first mural in the collection to be hand, rather than spray, painted.

The stunning new mural in Havelock Road, Great Yarmouth, The Butterfly's Metamorphosis. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

Ms Camacho said: "It was an absolute pleasure to do this painting, especially because of all the positive feedback I got from everyone that passed by.

"I realised that everyone was very excited to have these works being made on the walls they see every day as they go to work and school.

"They were also very proud of somehow being part of the process, since many people passed to see the painting coming to life.

The mural tracing the life cycle of butterfly, bursting through a traditional Portuguese pavement design, in Havelock Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

"The visits I had from children at the school were lovely as well."

Explaining her composition she said the butterfly was a symbol of all the changes we go through in life.

A passer by stops to admire the new mural taking shape in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida

Integrating the traditional Portuguese pavement was important, she said, allowing the butterfly to emerge through the slabs breaking the rules of logic.

Another Heritage Lottery Funded mural is nearing completion in Albion Road on the theme of Yarmouth past and future.

A close up of the Portuguese paving so synonymous with the country. Hopes are high that a stretch could be introduced in Great Yarmouth which has an established Portuguese community. - Credit: @davide_dealmeida



