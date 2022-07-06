Artist unveils stunning new butterfly mural on private house
- Credit: @davide_dealmeida
A huge mural spanning the entire side of a house in Great Yarmouth is drawing admirers.
The statement piece by Portuguese artist Sofia Camacho highlights the need to adapt and change to new environments using a bold butterfly motif - appropriate for the post-Covid world.
It also celebrates links between England and Portugal, and the populations moving between them, as part of a project called The Oldest Ally.
Ruben Cruz of Reprezent Project, which commissioned the work, said it was one of more than 20 murals on a street art trail turning bricks and mortar into eye-catching canvases.
The mural called Butterfly's Metamorphosis on a private house in Havelock Road took around two weeks to complete, the final touches being added on Sunday.
Crucially it features a typical style of Portuguese paving Mr Cruz would like to introduce in Yarmouth - further cementing the relationship between the resort and Portugal.
He said the project received emails and requests every day from private home owners and landlords offering up their buildings for creative transformations.
In the case of the Havelock Road property there was an approach from an agency looking to improve its untidy appearance.
Most Read
- 1 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
- 2 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
- 3 Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary
- 4 'Handful' of people kicked out of Norfolk cinema amid Minions TikTok craze
- 5 'Sold as seen' - two-bed house gutted by fire goes on the market
- 6 Dog rescued after fire breaks out at Gorleston home
- 7 Multiple fire crews tackle overnight blaze in Norfolk home
- 8 Debate over 665 homes to be broadcast live amid 'heightened interest'
- 9 Mural in Great Yarmouth celebrating Queen's jubilee is defaced
- 10 Quaint Caister cottage fixer-upper goes under the hammer
Mr Cruz estimated the transformation had added around 5pc to the home's value.
It is the first mural in the collection to be hand, rather than spray, painted.
Ms Camacho said: "It was an absolute pleasure to do this painting, especially because of all the positive feedback I got from everyone that passed by.
"I realised that everyone was very excited to have these works being made on the walls they see every day as they go to work and school.
"They were also very proud of somehow being part of the process, since many people passed to see the painting coming to life.
"The visits I had from children at the school were lovely as well."
Explaining her composition she said the butterfly was a symbol of all the changes we go through in life.
Integrating the traditional Portuguese pavement was important, she said, allowing the butterfly to emerge through the slabs breaking the rules of logic.
Another Heritage Lottery Funded mural is nearing completion in Albion Road on the theme of Yarmouth past and future.