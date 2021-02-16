Giant 200-passenger wheel heading to seafront

Published: 1:08 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM February 16, 2021

A 50m big wheel is heading to Great Yarmouth this summer. It is being billed as Covid-safe and an extra reason for people to visit the resort. - Credit: GYBC

A giant ferris wheel will be the star turn on Great Yarmouth's seafront this summer.

In a bid to boost the post-Covid summer season the 50m Cityliner observation wheel is being billed as the perfect seafront centrepiece

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it had secured the landmark attraction at no cost "in order to provide an additional Covid-safe draw, as part of supporting the important visitor economy when restrictions are lifted to allow tourism again".

The wheel features 36 capsules, each with a capacity of up to six people.

It will be put up next to the Sealife Centre this summer, subject to planning consent and coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

The council has said that fun-seekers will have their temperatures taken before boarding and be required to wear a face covering at all times.

There will also be a scrupulous cleaning regime in place.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “This temporary landmark attraction will enhance the seafront’s overall offer in the 2021 season, boost footfall, and add to the profile and vitality of our resort during a challenging period for our visitor economy.

“It will also be Covid-safe fun for visitors and residents alike, offering fabulous views across our coastline and historic skyline, out to the Broads.

"Slightly taller than the Revolving Tower which famously stood on the seafront until the war, the wheel will be visible from the Acle Straight and will form a spectacular backdrop particularly when illuminated in the evenings.”

Jake de Koning of The Giant Wheel Company, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be presenting our flagship state-of-the art Cityliner Observation Wheel at the iconic Great British seaside resort of Great Yarmouth for 2021.

“This is a landmark attraction that will offer views of Great Yarmouth and Norfolk for over 10 miles distance and we believe it will be a great attraction to what this beautiful seaside resort already has to offer.”

Subject to planning consent and coronavirus restrictions, the wheel will be place for the main summer holiday period.

A big wheel was last seen on the seafront in 2016. The smaller version stood at 33m tall.

The council has thanked Sealife Centre owners Merlin Entertainments for the use of the gardens.