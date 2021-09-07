News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:37 PM September 7, 2021   
Is this tallest sunflower in Norfolk?

This sunflower has been named the tallest in Caister - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is a towering gardening triumph that the Jolly Green Giant would be proud to own.

Reaching an impressive 11ft 3in this sunflower has seen Karen Browne crowned as Caister's top grower of the popular flower.

Mrs Browne, 54, had entered the Bee Friendly Village Caister-on-Sea competition to find the community's tallest sunflower.

Karen Browne and the towering sunflower

Karen Browne with her 11ft 3in award-winning sunflower - Credit: Danielle Booden

She beat off competition from 250 rivals to clinch the prize, a box of chocolates, and the accolade of having the tallest sunflower in her village.

The winning entry has an impressive 25 heads and is one of a small army that have taken root in Mrs Browne's garden at The Fairway.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Browne admits she is not a keen gardener and only potters about her garden to relax.

When asked the secret of her success she said: "All I can think is that my sunflowers like growing in the compressed soil. They must like growing in a confined area.

Karen Browne with her award winning sunflower

Karen Browne is the queen of sunflower growing - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
  3. 3 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
  1. 4 Al Jazeera throws international spotlight on Hemsby
  2. 5 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
  3. 6 Parents' delight as children return to school
  4. 7 Tribute to Great Yarmouth woman who found solace in the sea
  5. 8 Silver bike stolen from Great Yarmouth retail park
  6. 9 Open verdict over death of food packer who talked of returning home
  7. 10 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise

"I also water them with water from my water butt."

Mrs Browne, who lives with her partner Peter Fitz George, spent more than a month watering her sunflowers for the competition and her reaction on her win was: "Oh my God, I have won!"

Announcing the winner, a spokesman for Bee Friendly Village Caister-on-sea, said: "Well done and congratulations to Karen Browne who has won Caister’s tallest sunflower competition for 2021, growing a sunflower to a whopping 3.42 meters, beating over 250 entries to the 1st prize of the chocolate hamper donated by Caister Tesco."

The competition was open to all ages.

Mrs Browne says Caister has a fine tradition of growing the towering flower.

She added: "When you walk through the village you do see sunflowers peeking out from gardens all over Caister."

Despite her amazing efforts, Mrs Browne still has some way to go to beat the world record for the tallest sunflower.

That title belongs to Hans-Peter Schiffer in Karst, Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany. His sunflower reached 30ft 1in and needed special scaffolding around it.

The current record for the tallest sunflower in Britain is held by Richard Hope, of Wigan who set the record in 2012 with a whopping 26-foot tall flower.

Have you got a larger sunflower? Email your pictures and contact details to anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight Great Yarmouth men have been jailed in relation to cocaine supply group

Crime

Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Crown House in Great Yarmouth, which has been developed with 30 new flats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video

See inside new flats achieving record prices for Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn on Repps Road in Martham.

People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon