Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort

This sunflower has been named the tallest in Caister - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is a towering gardening triumph that the Jolly Green Giant would be proud to own.

Reaching an impressive 11ft 3in this sunflower has seen Karen Browne crowned as Caister's top grower of the popular flower.

Mrs Browne, 54, had entered the Bee Friendly Village Caister-on-Sea competition to find the community's tallest sunflower.

Karen Browne with her 11ft 3in award-winning sunflower - Credit: Danielle Booden

She beat off competition from 250 rivals to clinch the prize, a box of chocolates, and the accolade of having the tallest sunflower in her village.

The winning entry has an impressive 25 heads and is one of a small army that have taken root in Mrs Browne's garden at The Fairway.

Mrs Browne admits she is not a keen gardener and only potters about her garden to relax.

When asked the secret of her success she said: "All I can think is that my sunflowers like growing in the compressed soil. They must like growing in a confined area.

Karen Browne is the queen of sunflower growing - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I also water them with water from my water butt."

Mrs Browne, who lives with her partner Peter Fitz George, spent more than a month watering her sunflowers for the competition and her reaction on her win was: "Oh my God, I have won!"

Announcing the winner, a spokesman for Bee Friendly Village Caister-on-sea, said: "Well done and congratulations to Karen Browne who has won Caister’s tallest sunflower competition for 2021, growing a sunflower to a whopping 3.42 meters, beating over 250 entries to the 1st prize of the chocolate hamper donated by Caister Tesco."

The competition was open to all ages.

Mrs Browne says Caister has a fine tradition of growing the towering flower.

She added: "When you walk through the village you do see sunflowers peeking out from gardens all over Caister."

Despite her amazing efforts, Mrs Browne still has some way to go to beat the world record for the tallest sunflower.

That title belongs to Hans-Peter Schiffer in Karst, Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany. His sunflower reached 30ft 1in and needed special scaffolding around it.

The current record for the tallest sunflower in Britain is held by Richard Hope, of Wigan who set the record in 2012 with a whopping 26-foot tall flower.

