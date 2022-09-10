Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor

A series of stunning photographs taken from a drone show the latest visitor to Great Yarmouth port, against a backdrop of the town at night.

The images of the SV Tenacious were captured by drone operator Oliver Bolton.

The 65m vessel - the largest wooden tall ship built in Great Britain in more than a century - has been berthed at South Quay, where it has become a temporary attraction, with people gathering to see her over the weekend.

SV Tenacious has become a temporary attraction for people to take photos off - Credit: Anthony Carroll

She is operated by the Jubilee Sailing Trust and is the only tall ship in the world to be sailed by a crew combining able-bodied and disabled people.

Features that cannot be found on other ships include wheelchair lifts, 'ascender' systems that allow wheelchair users to go aloft (either assisted or by their own efforts), a speaking compass for those with visual impairments, hearing loops, adjustable furniture for those with mobility difficulties, and a joystick to help people steer the ship.

SV Tenacious is due to take out a group of people on September 17 on a trip to Portland, on the south coast, supported by the Cator family of Norfolk.

An unusual view of the giant tall mast vessel - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

She was named by Jacquetta Cator, who along with her husband Francis Cator, sailed on the Tenacious' maiden voyage in 2000 from Southampton - 1,548 days after her keel was laid.

The SV Tenacious is due to leave on September 17 - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Fliss Green, chief mate, said it was nice to dock in Great Yarmouth after sailing up from London as the town was normally not its port of call.

The SV Tenacious is moored at Great Yarmouth after sailing up from London - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The SV Tenacious at her temporary home - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography



