Our verdict on the new Giant Wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront

Published: 1:41 PM April 13, 2021

The Giant Wheel standing on the seafront in Great Yarmouth - Credit: James Weeds

The Great Yarmouth skyline is now dominated by a 50-metre high monster Ferris wheel.

Towering over the Sea Life centre garden, the giant wheel - nicknamed the 'Yarmouth Eye' - is now open for all sight seers and thrill seekers.

It has been standing tall for a few weeks now, and it has created a buzz. But what's it like?

Reporter James Weeds climbed inside one of the gondolas and gave the big wheel a whirl.

SIGHTS

At the very top, the view is breath taking in all directions. Whether it is Breydon Water if you face westwards, Lowestoft wind turbine if you look south, and Caister water tower when looking north. Not forgetting, of course, the North Sea to east and it is remarkable how blue the water is by Scroby Sands.

A view of the northern end of town from the top. - Credit: James Weeds

SOUNDS

When I visited, there was a family of seagulls nosing the wheel. I was very impressed with how quiet it was inside the gondolas and there was very little wind coming in through the doors.

There are 36 gondolas providing fantastic views at the top. - Credit: James Weeds

ACCESSIBILITY

The entrance to the giant wheel is ramped for easier access, and there is a pram park for younger families. The gondolas also have enough space for one wheelchair user and up to two carers. You can be any height to ride, but you must be taller than 1.4m to ride without an adult.

The giant wheel will be open seven days a week throughout the summer season. - Credit: James Weeds

PRICE

Tickets for the giant wheel are £8 for adults, £6 for children and £23 for a family ticket. There are also discounts available for those who purchase tickets online.

Jacob De-Koning, co-director of the Giant Wheel company. - Credit: James Weeds

The giant wheel is directed by brothers, Evan and Jake De-Koning, and Evan said: "It's been well received.

"We're very happy with the weather. We couldn't get much better, especially considering it was snowing last week.

"We've had nothing but good feedback. We're looking forward to the summer."

The giant wheel is open from 11am-7pm, seven days a week throughout the summer season.

Will you be taking a trip to the very top of Great Yarmouth? We would like to know what you thought of it.

Email: newsdesk@archant.co.uk



