News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Our verdict on the new Giant Wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:41 PM April 13, 2021   
The gondolas of the giant wheel in front a blue sky with bright white clouds

The Giant Wheel standing on the seafront in Great Yarmouth - Credit: James Weeds

The Great Yarmouth skyline is now dominated by a 50-metre high monster Ferris wheel.

Towering over the Sea Life centre garden, the giant wheel - nicknamed the 'Yarmouth Eye' - is now open for all sight seers and thrill seekers.

It has been standing tall for a few weeks now, and it has created a buzz. But what's it like?

Reporter James Weeds climbed inside one of the gondolas and gave the big wheel a whirl.

SIGHTS

You may also want to watch:

At the very top, the view is breath taking in all directions. Whether it is Breydon Water if you face westwards, Lowestoft wind turbine if you look south, and Caister water tower when looking north. Not forgetting, of course, the North Sea to east and it is remarkable how blue the water is by Scroby Sands.

The Great Yarmouth tower and Britannia Pier are visible.

A view of the northern end of town from the top. - Credit: James Weeds

SOUNDS

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
  2. 2 Landmark seaside hotel serves 100 by midday as lockdown eases
  3. 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  1. 4 'Heartbreak' as school wildlife garden attacked over Easter
  2. 5 Lockdown easing brings joy, smiles and hope on Great Yarmouth's Regent Road
  3. 6 Two men jailed for stealing 'laughing gas' from hospital
  4. 7 Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start
  5. 8 Cosmetic clinic's waiting list grows as clients want pre-lockdown looks
  6. 9 The Last Post - knitted tribute to Prince Philip pops up in village
  7. 10 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

When I visited, there was a family of seagulls nosing the wheel. I was very impressed with how quiet it was inside the gondolas and there was very little wind coming in through the doors.

Giant wheel along the seafront

There are 36 gondolas providing fantastic views at the top. - Credit: James Weeds

ACCESSIBILITY

The entrance to the giant wheel is ramped for easier access, and there is a pram park for younger families. The gondolas also have enough space for one wheelchair user and up to two carers. You can be any height to ride, but you must be taller than 1.4m to ride without an adult.

The giant wheel along the seafront

The giant wheel will be open seven days a week throughout the summer season. - Credit: James Weeds

PRICE

Tickets for the giant wheel are £8 for adults, £6 for children and £23 for a family ticket. There are also discounts available for those who purchase tickets online.

Jacob De-Koning in front of the giant wheel.

Jacob De-Koning, co-director of the Giant Wheel company. - Credit: James Weeds

The giant wheel is directed by brothers, Evan and Jake De-Koning, and Evan said: "It's been well received.

"We're very happy with the weather. We couldn't get much better, especially considering it was snowing last week.

"We've had nothing but good feedback. We're looking forward to the summer."

The giant wheel is open from 11am-7pm, seven days a week throughout the summer season.

Will you be taking a trip to the very top of Great Yarmouth? We would like to know what you thought of it.

Email: newsdesk@archant.co.uk


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Martin coastal erosion Hemsby

'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Livingstone and Shaun Gilder, who run Xanadu Tearooms at Victoria Arcade

'Completely new arcade' - Nine businesses to open in historic mall

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
11 Broad Row Great Yarmouth

New cafe bid for Great Yarmouth Rows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus