'Things do get better' - group's golden Christmas message

Christmas is a time that is difficult for the bereaved as they remember their much-missed loved ones.

But in Great Yarmouth a group for the bereaved have shown that togetherness and sharing their loss can help lessen the pain of losing spouses or other family members.

Members of Golden Threads celebrated the season in style with festive hats and a Christmas meal at the Furzedown Hotel on Monday.

It was the first time the group could celebrate Christmas together in two years.

The group, which is aimed at people who have lost loved ones, has been running at St George's Theatre cafe since 2014.

Golden Threads leader Gloria Gee said the meal was attended by 23 members.

"It went lovely ," Mrs Gee said.

"People had a very lovely time and they want to come again.

"The food was excellent and the company was even better.

"Everything was perfect."

Mrs Gee said losing her husband in 2014 had "rocked" her.

"After my husband passed away, I didn't feel like myself.

"I had lost my self-confidence - which I used to have in bucketfuls.

"Meeting people and just talking about how your week has been has given me my life back."

Mrs Gee said even through the lonely times, all hope is not lost.

"It's very hard to really have a jolly and happy Christmas when you’ve lost a loved one or someone close to you," Mrs Gee said.

"But keep your chin up and know there's always clubs like us around trying to help.

"Just going for a coffee and having a chat with people can make all the difference.

"And there's always someone at the end of the phone for you.

"It does take time but things do get better."

Golden Threads, which is free to attend, meets every other Wednesday.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 5 at St George's Theatre Cafe from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for Golden Threads said: "This isn't a meeting just for those who have lost but it can also help those who are lonely and need to make new friends.

"Why not give it a try?"

Earlier in the year, the club celebrated being able to meet again following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

