Club that helps lonely and bereaved returns after lockdown

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:20 AM June 3, 2021   
Golden Threads Club members enjoy a social session at St Georges Theatre. Picture: TMS Media

A popular coffee and chat club is welcoming back old and new members.

Golden Threads club, Yarmouth is a club that has been set-up for people who's partner has either die

Golden Threads has been running at St George's Theatre cafe in Great Yarmouth since 2014, but it has taken a break due to the lockdowns over the past year.

Now that people are allowed to meet inside, Golden Threads is returning.

"I would really like to get some new members," Golden Threads organiser Gloria Gee said.

"After the past year, loneliness is something we don't have to live with."

Golden Threads club, Yarmouth is a club that has been set-up for people who's partner has either die

Golden Threads' organise, Gloria Gee put together the group session after becoming a widow in January 2014.

"I was really lost and really lonely," Mrs Gee, 81, said.

"I decided to run a coffee morning so I could meet people again and, quite quickly, I felt like me again."

The sessions will be running every other Wednesday from next week (June 9) between 1:30 and 3:30pm at St George's Theatre cafe.

