Investigations continue into attempted abduction of nine-year-old girl

People in Baliol Road, Gorleston, have shared their shock after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his van Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A man arrested after a girl was asked to get into a van has been eliminated from police enquiries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People in Baliol Road, Gorleston, have shared their shock after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his van Picture: Liz Coates People in Baliol Road, Gorleston, have shared their shock after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his van Picture: Liz Coates

The incident happened between 6.10pm and 6.40pm on Wednesday (October 30) when a nine-year-old girl standing on Baliol Road in Gorleston was reportedly approached by a man who asked her to get into a van.

A man, aged in his 40s and from the Kessingland area, was arrested in connection with the incident.

However, following a review of dashcam footage and CCTV, no further action will be taken against him and he has been eliminated from police enquiries.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith said: "We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the report and this includes reviewing CCTV in the area.

"I would like to stress incidents of this nature are rare in Norfolk and additional patrols are taking place to reassure the local community."

You may also want to watch: