Lifeboat crews race to help broken down boat - but are beaten to it

The Gorleston and Great Yarmouth Lifeboat were called to help a broken down motor cruiser on Breydon Water - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lifeboat crews were called to help a broken down boat in Great Yarmouth - but another vessel beat them to it.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI team was tasked by the Humber Coastguard to help the stricken vessel on Tuesday, July 5, at 7.25am.

A hire cruiser named 'White Heron' had lost power on Breydon Water and despite deploying their anchor, the boat continued to drift as it did not hold properly.

The tide was going out at the time, posing a risk of them getting stuck in the mud.

On arrival to the boat's last known location, the crew could see two vessels in an alongside tow.

It became clear the broken down boat was been towed by the other and the crew confirmed everyone was safe and happy.

The lifeboat escorted the two vessels as they headed toward the Fisherman's Inn, just under a mile away.

The crew returned to base once the occupants of the cruiser were safely ashore.