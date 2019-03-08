Video

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner's face caught on CCTV

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

A man's vicious knife attack on his partner has been caught on CCTV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The slashing left the victim with a permanent scar and needing medical treatment which was "worse than childbirth".

She had been on a hen night before going back to Andrew Fearnley's address in Gorleston, where things "got heated" and she left to go to her mother's house nearby after she had been pushed and struck in the face by Fearnley.

She thought she had been punched but he had slashed her in the face with a knife resulting in serious injury to her nose.

Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 21) to five years and ten months in prison.

He had admitted wounding with intent following the incident on June 29.

The court heard the slashing came a year after Fearnley was sentenced for battery against the same victim.