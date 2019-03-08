Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner's face caught on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 09:39 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 23 October 2019

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

A man's vicious knife attack on his partner has been caught on CCTV.

Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyPicture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The slashing left the victim with a permanent scar and needing medical treatment which was "worse than childbirth".

She had been on a hen night before going back to Andrew Fearnley's address in Gorleston, where things "got heated" and she left to go to her mother's house nearby after she had been pushed and struck in the face by Fearnley.

She thought she had been punched but he had slashed her in the face with a knife resulting in serious injury to her nose.

Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 21) to five years and ten months in prison.

He had admitted wounding with intent following the incident on June 29.

The court heard the slashing came a year after Fearnley was sentenced for battery against the same victim.

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Armed police arrest man who reportedly fired air gun

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fired an air gun in a garden in Chaucer Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

WATCH: Moment rebellious racehorse makes dramatic dash for freedom

A loose horse at Great Yarmouth racecourse led to dramatic scenes on Tuesday (October 22). Picture: Sky Sports At The Races.

Car hits deer on A149

A car hit a deer on the A149 at Wayford Bridge, near Stalham. Picture: Google Maps

‘This is all for them’ - How a theatre is helping people with dementia to speak

Seagull theatre manager Karen Read. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner’s face caught on CCTV

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists