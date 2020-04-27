Search

Recovering alcoholic and artist auctions off art inspired by headlines to raise money for NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:36 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 27 April 2020

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

A recovering alcoholic and artist is auctioning off works inspired by newspaper headlines to raise money for the NHS, which he says saved his life.

Karl Trosclair's eye-catching artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl TrosclairKarl Trosclair's eye-catching artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

Karl Trosclair, 58 from Gorleston-on-Sea, who throughout his life has dealt with depression, alcoholism and occasional run-ins with the law, has been transforming headline bills which catch his eye into pieces of art.

These are then placed outside his local supermarket on Beccles Road for three days at a time while they are auctioned on eBay. The first sold for £41 and the second for £20. All proceeds are going to the NHS.

Mr Trosclair said: “As well as these original artworks, I will be auctioning off works from my own collection. I have a Banksy piece for example which I’d expect to go for around £100.

“I will be creating a new piece of art for every week in which the lockdown continues - choosing headlines which relate to me personally or help convey and document some of the madness of the situation we’re currently living in.”

But, already, one of Mr Trosclair’s posters has been stolen from outside the supermarket window, while he says his Facebook account has been trolled in a bid to deter his efforts.

“In a strange way, I’m actually flattered by these developments,” he said. “It means people actually like my work and that it’s getting out there in the public eye.”

Art has been a big part of Mr Trosclair’s rehabilitation over the years - and some of his works can sell for up to £300.

Some of Karl Trosclair's artwork. Photo: Karl TrosclairSome of Karl Trosclair's artwork. Photo: Karl Trosclair

He said: “I was homeless at one stage, drinking every day and living out in the bird shelter at Breydon Water.

“If the NHS hadn’t taken me into hospital at the James Paget and given me an intensive nine-day detox, there’s no doubt I’d be dead right now.

“They completely saved my life, and I want to use these banner headlines to show just how important the NHS is to all of us.”

