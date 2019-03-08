Search

Woman in her 50s hospitalised after assault

PUBLISHED: 10:48 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 01 November 2019

A woman in her 50s was assaulted in an altercation at Ferry Hill in Gorleston on October 25. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman in her 50s.

Norfolk Police were alerted to an altercation between the man and woman in Ferry Hill at around 11.50pm on Friday (October 25).

On arrival, officers found a woman in her 50s with injuries which required hospital treatment.

A man aged in his 40s, from the Bunwell area, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries, until November 20.

Police are applealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly a man who was walking his dog in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information should contact PC Grant Buchanan at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/75099/19.

