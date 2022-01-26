News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Gorleston Banksy removed for restoration and rehousing

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:43 PM January 26, 2022
The artwork and the removal site.

The Banksy in Gorleston was removed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council on Wednesday. - Credit: Archant

A piece of street art has been removed from its original location in Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed the removal of one of the Banksys from the seafront on Wednesday.

The removal site

Council workers were seen removing the artwork by Gorleston's yacht pond on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

The artwork - which depicts a drinking man pumping up a rubber dinghy which is flying away, with two children thrown into the air along with it - has been removed due to local sensitivities.

The council said the artwork - which has been covered since August - was to undergo restoration work before it will be displayed at the Time and Tide museum in Great Yarmouth later this year.

Banksy artwork in Gorleston

The painting which depicted a drunk man propelling a child into the air in a rubber dinghy, was quickly covered up by Great Yarmouth Borough Council when it first appeared in August. - Credit: Banksy

The piece was part of the Banksy‘s Great British Spraycation last year - where the elusive artist visited towns in Norfolk and Suffolk, leaving his distinctive marks in plain sight.

Earlier in January, one of the Lowestoft Banksys sold for £2m at auction.

On Thursday, artwork left on a miniature stable in Merrivale Model Village will also go under the hammer.

The claw on Gorleston seafront, the bus stop dancers on Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth and the seagull, rat and the little boys in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad are still viewable by the public.

The removal site from the beach.

Holes were bored into the wall surrounding the yacht pong in Gorleston to remove the Banksy on Thursday. - Credit: James Weeds

Gorleston News

