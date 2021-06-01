News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Petition calls for wheelchair walkways across beaches

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:04 PM June 1, 2021   
Beach Wheelchair user at Stanhope Beach

A wheelchair access path on a beach in Canada. - Credit: Government of Prince Edward Island Flickr

A petition calling for accessible walkways for Gorleston beach has collected more than 350 signatures.

The path, most likely a mat made of plastic, would be placed over the sand and allow wheelchair users access all the way to the water.

Jan Horton, who organised the petition, said: "I see so many people struggling on that beach. It's needed so badly by loads of people and I mean loads.

Jan and Ted Horton

Jan Horton with her late husband, Ted. Ms Horton believes that a wheelchair access path is "badly needed" at Gorleston beach. - Credit: Submitted

"It means a lot for people to actually sit by the sea," she added.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it has undertaken initial research into possible options for such a walkway.

Gold Coast, Queensland / Australia - September 24 2019: Wheelchair access to the beach via mat.

Wheelchair access to the beach via a mat on the Gold Coast in Australia. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"The idea is being explored with councillors as part of developing the wider Gorleston Seafront Masterplan, which will help inform future decisions and guide and support investment in that area."

The council also said that, in the meantime, two special beach wheelchairs with large pneumatic wheels will be available for use this summer on the sand free-of-charge at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

The precise hire locations are yet to be announced.

