TripAdvisor has revealed the UK’s best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:55 26 February 2019

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A Norfolk beach has been named as one of the best in the UK in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards.

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHolidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gorleston beach was ranked number eight in this year’s list, announced today (February 26) by the travel website.

The beach was the only one from Norfolk to feature in the top ten.

The announcement is more good news for a coastal attraction that later this year will feature in the Danny-Boyle movie ‘Yesterday’.

Scenes shot on the beach last summer had over 5,000 extras signing along to songs by The Beatles.

a A really rough sea at gorleston beacha A really rough sea at gorleston beach

Bournemouth beach was voted the UK’s best.

The Traveller’s Choice Beaches award-winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews.

Users of the website commented on Gorleston beach’s cleanliness and family-friendliness.

“A gorgeous expanse of beautiful sand,” one reviewer said.

Another commented: “Even sitting at the top of the slope having a picnic, watching the world go by, it’s just lovely.”

Here is the full list:

1. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, Dorset

2. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Scotland

3. St Bredlade’s Bay Beach, St Bredlade, Jersey

4. Woolacombe Beach, Woolacombe, Devon

5. Barafundle Beach, Stackpole, Wales

6. Filey Beach, Yorkshire

7. Rhossili Bay, Rhossili, Wales

8. Gorleston beach, Norfolk

9. Perranporth Beach, Perranporth, Cornwall

10. Newborough Beach, Dwyran, Anglesey, Wales

