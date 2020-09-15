Norfolk beach named one of the best on earth

A beach sometimes referred to as the region’s ‘best kept secret’ has been named one of the finest on earth.

Gorleston beach has been listed in the top 10pc of attractions worldwide in the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

Its wide white sands and long promenade received the certificate for consistently receiving positive traveller feedback, with winners chosen based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Tuesday (September 14), with temperatures climbing to 25C and the beach and promenade flocked with visitors enjoying the Indian summer - it was another five stars.

Tracey Kelly, manager of Dimascio’s Ice Cream, which sits in a row of businesses on the seafront, said: “There has been no change and that’s why people love it.

“Gorleston people are quite protective of this area and they love it the way it is.

“I can see it being more popular with all that’s going on, because a lot of people are choosing to stay at home for holidays.

“It’s very untouched and has not been commercialised too much,” she added.

Next door, at the Marina Bay takeaway, director George Challouma, 47, said: “Where do I start? It’s the size of the beach, its cleanliness, it’s very spacious, it’s nice and peaceful, this is what brings people here.”

The new boss at Coast Pizza, Kyriakos Kikis, better known as Kiki, said: “It’s a beautiful beach, a big open space, and it is actually quite clean as well.

“All the businesses all get along, we all love each other, it’s like a family,” he added.

Further along the promenade, couples and families were walking or sitting on the benches overlooking the bay and long, curving beach.

Ronnie and Angela Carroll, from Melton Mowbray, said: “It’s always clean, there’s no rubbish, it’s a pleasant place to be, and everybody is friendly in the shops.”

Ingrid and Les Barker, both in their 70s, had travelled from Oldham.

“It’s very nice,” said Mrs Barker.

She was impressed that no dogs are allowed on the beach.

“We said since we couldn’t get a holiday abroad, that we’d have a holiday here and make the most of it,” she added.

Cllr Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We are extremely proud to see that Gorleston Beach has been awarded the Travellers Choice Award 2020 by Tripadvisor.

“With its great range of facilities, distinctive atmosphere and miles of golden sands, which are kept clean by our dedicated beach cleansing team, we are not surprised the popularity of this particular beach has risen, especially since its cameo in the Danny Boyle film ‘Yesterday’.”

