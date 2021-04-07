Coastguard warning after teenagers spotted 'wave-dodging'
- Credit: HM Coastguard Gorleston
A warning has been issued after three teenagers were seen dodging waves at a breakwater in Gorleston.
HM Coastguard Gorleston was alerted to the incident at the town's seafront, near the Pier Hotel, at 5.30pm on Tuesday (April 6).
A member of the public had called in with concerns that three teenage boys were running along the breakwater, dodging waves.
In a post on its Facebook page, the coastguard said the activity was a game of dare that could easily have turned into a tragic event.
"It only takes one unexpected wave to knock you off your feet and sweep you out to sea or a nasty fall."
Kevin Woodcock, deputy station officer, said: "There's always a danger of slipping or being washed or blown into the water around piers, river walls and rock armour, especially in strong winds and high tides.
"Our advice is to pay attention to weather forecasts, tide times and hazard warnings.
"Basically, steer clear of such structures in extreme weather conditions," he added.
If anyone has concerns for people's safety along our coastline, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.