Published: 12:08 PM December 1, 2020

The streetlight behind Peter Marney's house has been lit for over 12 years. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A streetlight that has been on for "12 years straight" is still illuminated both night and day six months after promises to fix the issue.

In July, Highways England said action was being taken and arrangements put in place to repair the light on the A47 near the Beccles slip-road in Gorleston.

This was after local resident Pete Marney, who lives on Burgh Road and can see the streetlight from his kitchen, reported the issue, frustrated by the amount of money and electricity that must have been wasted over the years.

The streetlight behind Peter Marney's house has been lit for over 12 years. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

He said the light has not switched off since 2008.

"Now that the leaves have come off the trees, I can see another three of them on as well," Mr Marney said.

"They said they were going to fix them back in July but nothing has happened, they are still on for 24 hours a day.

You may also want to watch:

"How much money has been spent? Money is tight all round at the moment," he added.

According to Mr Marney, he first reported the issue to Great Yarmouth Borough Council ten years ago, but nobody ever replied to him.

A spokesperson for Highways England said the street lights operate from a photocell which tell the lights when it is light, and to turn off, and when it is dark and to remain on.

"When the photocell fails, the lights’ default is to remain on. Hence while it’s not ideal that they stay on in the day, it’s not an emergency repair, as they’re still on at night. We thus look to replace these photocells as part of ongoing cyclical maintenance."

The spokesperson said it is expected the light will be repaired in spring next year.

"As it’s on a slip road, rather than the central reservation, it’s a bit more complicated for our traffic management teams to address as it requires a different set up from the rest. We’ll identify what other maintenance issues need addressing in the area so we can do as much as possible during our traffic management," Highways England said.