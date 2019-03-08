'We're devastated' - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt Archant

A family have been left heartbroken after "low-life" thieves stole a number of valuable possessions and sentimental jewellery from their home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thieves smashed through his patio doors. Picture: John Allitt Thieves smashed through his patio doors. Picture: John Allitt

John Allitt, 33, arrived back from his holiday in London on Saturday, June 29, to find his patio door had been smashed to pieces.

Burglars had ransacked his house in Gorleston with a number of expensive items including a 55" TV, a Xbox one and a Nintendo Switch being stolen.

Mr Allitt who has lived in the house for 14 years said he hadn't experienced any problems in the area up until this incident.

"I thought the area was quite a safe place so I was really shocked to realise we had been burgled," he said.

A number of valuable possessions were stolen. Picture: John Allitt A number of valuable possessions were stolen. Picture: John Allitt

"We're devastated because the thieves stole a number of irreplaceable items."

The 33-year-old lives with his sister and 10-year-old niece and runs a football academy in the region called Lil Kickers.

He said: "We've worked really hard to create a nice home.

"To think low-life thieves have been trampling through it is horrible."

Mr Allitt urged anyone who had any information to contact police.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were continuing to investigate the burglary which took place near to Gorleston Golf Club.

Mr Allitt, originally from London, was most upset with the sentimental jewellery which had been stolen.

"My parents are no loner alive and the jewellery was a special way of remembering them," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"I feel sick when I think about it.

"As horrible of an experience as it is to go through a lot of the possessions can be replaced.

"But you can't put a value on certain items.

"They are precious."

The 33-year-old's house has CCTV which has been passed on to police.

He said: "I just hope the people who did this get caught.

"It's not something I want other people in the area to have to go through.

"Although I want the criminals to be punished, I'm more concerned about getting the jewellery back."

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.