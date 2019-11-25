Search

Mountain bike stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 25 November 2019

A moutain bike was stolen from a garden shed in Church Lane, Gorleston, in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Google Maps

A mountain bike has been stolen after a garden shed was broken into in the early hours.

The burglary happened in Church Lane, Gorleston, between 1.45am and 2.05am on Monday.

The theft of the black Carrera mountain bike is being investigated by Norfolk Police.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the time stated, or anyone with information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/82386/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

