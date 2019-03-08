Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Five lights were taken from a garden and thrown down a road in a Norfolk town.

Police have said the incident, a case of criminal damage, happened on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19 between 9.30pm and 11pm.

The suspect or suspects entered the garden of a property, removed five solar garden lights and damaged them by throwing them down the road, police said.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity overnight in the area or has any knowledge of the incident should contact DC Peter Richeda on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org











