Council spending £120,000 on CCTV

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:25 PM June 10, 2021   
A CCTV monitoring station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A government grant worth £96,000 aimed at tackling neighbourhood crime will be spent on CCTV in Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council was awarded a slice of the Safer Streets fund to support key projects in locations affected by burglary, vehicle theft and robbery.

In a statement, the council said: “The funding of £96,000 from the Home Office will contribute to a £120,000 investment in CCTV and improved street lighting in various areas of Great Yarmouth and CCTV in Gorleston.

“The CCTV system plays an important role in helping to deter, detect and respond swiftly to crime and anti-social behaviour in Great Yarmouth’s central area, as well as assisting with the location of missing or injured persons.

"In supporting the safety and security of those living in, working in and visiting our town centre, the CCTV system upgrade supports the council’s wider investments in town centre regeneration.”

