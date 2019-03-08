Video

Join the team who help to track down wanted criminals and disrupt the work of thieves

Gorleston CCTV is on the lookout for more volunteers to help to keep the community safe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

From tracking down wanted criminals to providing key evidence in court, volunteers at Gorleston CCTV play an integral role in keeping residents in the town safe.

Now, the group is on the lookout for enthusiastic members of the community to join its team.

One volunteer who has helped out with the CCTV programme for 12 years has described her passion for the job.

The woman, who cannot be named for protection purposes, said: "There's a real buzz you feel when you're at the centre of a chase.

"It's an adrenalin rush which is hard to replicate and I'm sure once people give this kind of job a go they'll be hooked."

The cameras record footage from a number of the thoroughfares in Gorleston 24/7.

It's the team at Gorleston CCTV's job to keep an eye on the recordings and liaise with police should they see any suspicious activity.

When officers are on the hunt for wanted criminals they will give the volunteers a description of the person and ask them to keep an eye out for them.

The CCTV clip shows the moment a man who was wanted for a variety of offences is arrested in Gorleston High Street after he was spotted by a member of the Gorleston CCTV team.

Ch Insp of Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, highlighted the importance of the volunteers.

"They play a vital role in keeping the community safe and are a real help to our officers," he said.

"We would encourage anyone interested in helping out to contact the team at Gorleston CCTV."

Volunteers are expected to work at least three hours a week and will receive full training on the job.

Those interested should have good computer skills, high concentration levels and be older than 18.

One of the volunteers added: "Working as a team is key in this job which means we are quite a close group.

"The aim of our job is to keep the community safe which I know a lot of people in Gorleston are passionate about.

"People should definitely give it a go."

For more information on the role or to express an interest email enquiry@gorlestoncctv.co.uk.