Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'It will be the icing on the cake' - chairman who was given three years to live set for special night at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 30 April 2019

Chairman of Gorleston Alan Gordon with reserve team manager Scott Butler. The team will be wearing special tracksuits for their Junior Cup Final to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which Alan suffers from. Picture: Submitted

Chairman of Gorleston Alan Gordon with reserve team manager Scott Butler. The team will be wearing special tracksuits for their Junior Cup Final to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which Alan suffers from. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Watching your side walk out for a cup final appearance is a special moment for the chairman of any football club, but for Alan Gordon, Gorleston reserve teams trip to Carrow Road on Wednesday will hold extra significance.

Not only will the players be wearing his club's crest on their kits, they will also be wearing the name of a charity which is close to his heart.

Alan, 62, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease - two years ago and was given three years to live.

The illness makes the simplest of day-to-day tasks hard work due to breathing difficulties.

Mr Gordon said he was depressed when he was delivered the news by doctors but thanks to continued support from a charity and medical treatment, he is now managing the disease well.

It is that charity - Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis - which the Gorleston reserve players will have printed on the back of their tracksuit tops as they step foot on the Carrow Road turf.

“It will be the icing on the cake for me. It is fantastic that the team has been able to get to the final but for them to be raising awareness of a charity which means a lot to me is great,” Mr Gordon said.

“We were fortunate to receive a donation so we could have these tracksuits especially for the final. I asked the person if I could print the name of the charity onto them and they were kind enough to say yes.

“I hadn't heard of the disease when I was first diagnosed so I hope this can raise as much awareness of it as possible.”

You may also want to watch:

The club's reserves take on Sprowston Athletic in the Norfolk Junior Cup Final on Wednesday night as they look to secure the double having already won the Anglian Combination division two title last week.

Manager Scott Butler described the game as a big occasion for the club.

He said: “It will be a wonderful night and I am pleased I can repay the faith Alan has shown in me.

“I think it is great we have been able to organise this and it should be a fantastic occasion.”

Mr Gordon said he was looking forward to watching on as a proud chairman and hopes another piece of silverware will cap off a special night for himself and the club.

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Man made ‘gun gesture’ as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Man made ‘gun gesture’ as hospital staff tried to help him, court hears

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It will be the icing on the cake’ - chairman who was given three years to live set for special night at Carrow Road

Chairman of Gorleston Alan Gordon with reserve team manager Scott Butler. The team will be wearing special tracksuits for their Junior Cup Final to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which Alan suffers from. Picture: Submitted

Watch: Passionate penguins’ frisky behaviour delays return to Yarmouth

Penguins in temporary accomodation unexpectedly began breeding while their new home in Sea Life in Great Yarmouth was being revamped. They returned to Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth.

How review sites work and why you shouldn’t rely on them - Yarmouth B&B owner explains the pros and cons

Gary and Julie Smith run the highly-rated B&B Kilbrannan Guest House, Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Ducks burn rubber in annual Great Yarmouth race

The Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club held their annual Duck Race on Easter Sunday at the Venetian Waterways. Picture: Alan Spinks.

Bid to protect historic building could see it bought by council

The Church Rooms opposite St George's Theatre at 145, King Street, are in need of repair. The council has issued a legal notice for the work to be done and the deadline has now expired Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists