'It will be the icing on the cake' - chairman who was given three years to live set for special night at Carrow Road

Chairman of Gorleston Alan Gordon with reserve team manager Scott Butler. The team will be wearing special tracksuits for their Junior Cup Final to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which Alan suffers from. Picture: Submitted Archant

Watching your side walk out for a cup final appearance is a special moment for the chairman of any football club, but for Alan Gordon, Gorleston reserve teams trip to Carrow Road on Wednesday will hold extra significance.

Not only will the players be wearing his club's crest on their kits, they will also be wearing the name of a charity which is close to his heart.

Alan, 62, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease - two years ago and was given three years to live.

The illness makes the simplest of day-to-day tasks hard work due to breathing difficulties.

Mr Gordon said he was depressed when he was delivered the news by doctors but thanks to continued support from a charity and medical treatment, he is now managing the disease well.

It is that charity - Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis - which the Gorleston reserve players will have printed on the back of their tracksuit tops as they step foot on the Carrow Road turf.

“It will be the icing on the cake for me. It is fantastic that the team has been able to get to the final but for them to be raising awareness of a charity which means a lot to me is great,” Mr Gordon said.

“We were fortunate to receive a donation so we could have these tracksuits especially for the final. I asked the person if I could print the name of the charity onto them and they were kind enough to say yes.

“I hadn't heard of the disease when I was first diagnosed so I hope this can raise as much awareness of it as possible.”

The club's reserves take on Sprowston Athletic in the Norfolk Junior Cup Final on Wednesday night as they look to secure the double having already won the Anglian Combination division two title last week.

Manager Scott Butler described the game as a big occasion for the club.

He said: “It will be a wonderful night and I am pleased I can repay the faith Alan has shown in me.

“I think it is great we have been able to organise this and it should be a fantastic occasion.”

Mr Gordon said he was looking forward to watching on as a proud chairman and hopes another piece of silverware will cap off a special night for himself and the club.