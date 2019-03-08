Search

Schoolgirl abduction claim a hoax, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 12:43 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 01 November 2019

A claim a schoolgirl was abducted from Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston on November 1 was a hoax. Picture: James Bass

Reports a schoolgirl was abducted were a hoax, police have confirmed.

Rumours had spread on social media on Friday (November 1) that a seven-year-old girl had been taken by a stranger at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston.

A post claimed a girl had been abducted from the school by a man and woman.

However, police have confirmed the post was not true.

Norfolk Police said: "This was a hoax and the original post has since been deleted."

The post had said: "Please all share, a young girl has been picked up from Cliff Park by a stranger.

"Police are looking, please search people."

The false report had caused confusion with an earlier incident from Wednesday (October 30) when a man in his 40s was arrested after allegedly trying to get a nine-year-old girl in his van on Baliol Road.

