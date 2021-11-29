News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Christmas magic comes to Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:19 PM November 29, 2021
The Gorleston Christmas lights switch on

A large crowd gathered for the Gorleston Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Kevin Huggins

A large crowd gathered in the centre of Gorleston as it was turned into a winter wonderland.

On Sunday families cheered as the town's Christmas lights were switched on as there was a break in the bad weather hitting the region.

The Gorleston event included fireworks

The event included fireworks - Credit: Kevin Huggins

The lights were switched on by Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson and the event also featured fireworks and Harbour Radio.

Kevin Huggins, chairman of the Gorleston Traders' Association, was delighted to see so many people turn up for Sunday's festivities.

A large crowd gathered in Gorleston town centre

A large crowd gathered in Gorleston town centre - Credit: Kevin Huggins

He said: "The weather had been horrendous, there were gales and hailstones, all sort of things.

"And it just all stopped for the switch-on.

"There must have been a couple of thousand people there. It was amazing to see.

"It was just absolutely fantastic."

Fireworks thrilled families in Gorleston

Fireworks thrilled families in Gorleston - Credit: Kevin Huggins

The festive scenes followed the cancellation earlier of Christmas In the Parks events organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council due to the bad weather.

Gorleston

