Christmas magic comes to Gorleston
- Credit: Kevin Huggins
A large crowd gathered in the centre of Gorleston as it was turned into a winter wonderland.
On Sunday families cheered as the town's Christmas lights were switched on as there was a break in the bad weather hitting the region.
The lights were switched on by Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson and the event also featured fireworks and Harbour Radio.
Kevin Huggins, chairman of the Gorleston Traders' Association, was delighted to see so many people turn up for Sunday's festivities.
He said: "The weather had been horrendous, there were gales and hailstones, all sort of things.
"And it just all stopped for the switch-on.
"There must have been a couple of thousand people there. It was amazing to see.
"It was just absolutely fantastic."
The festive scenes followed the cancellation earlier of Christmas In the Parks events organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council due to the bad weather.