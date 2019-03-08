Gallery

'We're so proud' - festival attracts thousands to Norfolk seaside

Thousands of people attended Gorleston Clifftop Festival . Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Thousands have been flocking to the Norfolk coast as a much-loved seaside festival makes its return.

As Norfolk Day is celebrated across the county, Gorleston Clifftop Festival has seen the town's picturesque seafront transformed into a buzzing hive of activity.

The event, which is taking place across the weekend, has been running since 1998 and is billed as the borough's biggest free day out.

Despite the grey skies, visitors and residents alike were grateful that conditions stayed largely dry on Saturday after last summer's festival was hit by torrential rain.

Festival manager Vicky Webber was over the moon with the feedback on day one.

"The weather forecast wasn't in our favour but looking around we've attracted so many people, which we weren't expecting," said Mrs Webber. "Everyone's having a really good time and we've managed to fill the cliffs which is no easy task, so there really is something for everyone here.

"So much work goes into this and nobody gets paid a penny," added Mrs Webber. "We do it all for the love of Gorleston, a town which we're all so proud of. Everyone is generally so pleasant to each other and it just gives off a really lovely feel."

Among the visitors was Pauline Lambert, from Lowestoft, who came to the festival with her mother, Ivy.

"It's been very good," said Mrs Lambert. "There's lots to see and do, and up here on the cliff top it's just a great location for it to be held.

"There's something for everyone here - children as well as adults.

"First Light Festival seemed to go down well, but with no air show in Great Yarmouth this year we decided to give this a try."