Festival organisers' delight at amazing turnout after two year Covid absence
It's great to be back!
That was the delighted feeling of organisers of a coastal festival after it returned to Gorleston after a two year gap.
The Gorleston Clifftop Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday and saw record-breaking crowd numbers as thousands flocked to the event.
Families enjoyed a dog show, various stalls, live music and rides, with the children's arena proving extremely popular.
Event organiser, Vicky Webber, said: "The organising team are delighted at an amazing turnout and support which welcomed Gorleston’s largest festival back onto local event calendars.
"We look forward to creating more fantastic festivals for years to come and with the support of our lovely sponsors, volunteers and the local community it will continue to grow from strength to strength."
The dog show saw 70 pooches take part in more than 10 classes and organisers said the new addition of a health and wellbeing arena and a Friends of Gorleston Library stall proved especially popular.
The event culminated in a fireworks display on the Sunday night.
Other entertainment included a sports display ring showcasing demonstrations from local groups on Sunday afternoon, WAW Wrestling and the Jormungdr Aust Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society.
A statement from organisers said: "The annual festival was most definitely back for its usual slot, the last week in July, with record visitor numbers on the clifftop visiting the various arenas all weekend."
Graham Plant, the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, was delighted to see so many people turn out for the resumption of the festival.
He said: “It was wonderful to be invited to the Gorleston Clifftop Festival and to see and meet so many enthusiastic charity and other stall operators.
"The weather held up, the festival atmosphere encouraged so many visitors, from the local area and from afar.
"It was a a fantastic weekend, huge thanks to the organisers and volunteers, they made it such a success."
The festival had not been held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
It was the 23rd festival.