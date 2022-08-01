Festival organisers' delight at amazing turnout after two year Covid absence

Gallery

It's great to be back!

That was the delighted feeling of organisers of a coastal festival after it returned to Gorleston after a two year gap.

Music gets festivalgoers on their feet - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

The Gorleston Clifftop Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday and saw record-breaking crowd numbers as thousands flocked to the event.

Families enjoyed a dog show, various stalls, live music and rides, with the children's arena proving extremely popular.

Collection buckets were at the ready over the two day event - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Event organiser, Vicky Webber, said: "The organising team are delighted at an amazing turnout and support which welcomed Gorleston’s largest festival back onto local event calendars.

"We look forward to creating more fantastic festivals for years to come and with the support of our lovely sponsors, volunteers and the local community it will continue to grow from strength to strength."

Children enjoy playing cops and robbers - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

The dog show saw 70 pooches take part in more than 10 classes and organisers said the new addition of a health and wellbeing arena and a Friends of Gorleston Library stall proved especially popular.

The event culminated in a fireworks display on the Sunday night.

A youngster enjoyed the chance to play firefighter - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Other entertainment included a sports display ring showcasing demonstrations from local groups on Sunday afternoon, WAW Wrestling and the Jormungdr Aust Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society.

A statement from organisers said: "The annual festival was most definitely back for its usual slot, the last week in July, with record visitor numbers on the clifftop visiting the various arenas all weekend."

Youngsters find out about the work of the blood bike group - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Graham Plant, the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth, was delighted to see so many people turn out for the resumption of the festival.

The borough mayor Graham Plant meets festivalgoers - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

He said: “It was wonderful to be invited to the Gorleston Clifftop Festival and to see and meet so many enthusiastic charity and other stall operators.

"The weather held up, the festival atmosphere encouraged so many visitors, from the local area and from afar.

Fun was the order of the day at the clifftop festival - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

"It was a a fantastic weekend, huge thanks to the organisers and volunteers, they made it such a success."

The festival had not been held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

It was the 23rd festival.

The wellbeing area was hailed a success - Credit: Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Fireworks burst into life at the end of the festival - Credit: Luke Martin



